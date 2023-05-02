Lue Garrett Published 9:36 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Lue Garrett

Lue Alice Garrett, 83, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at Madison Park Health Care Facility.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m.–noon at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory of Proctorville, will be assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.