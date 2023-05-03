EDITORIAL: Market is coming back Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

This weekend the Ironton Farmers Market will return for another season.

Since its inception in 2012, the market has not only provided local vendors with a place to sell their products, but has also served as a community space for things such as the Tuesday Night Concert series, car shows and the Mother’s Day plant sale.

And, with obesity and unhealthy lifestyles a major issue in the Tri-state area, the market is invaluable as a place to purchase fresh, healthy foods and ingredients, something that is sorely needed.

Between the sense of community it provides, as well as the healthy options it offers, the market is always a welcome staple of the city and county and we are glad to see it return again.

We commend Sam Heighton, the market’s manager, as well as the dozens of vendors who set up there for all they bring to downtown each year.

And, like many, we look forward to chance to purchase market quality tomatoes after too many months without them.