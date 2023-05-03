Free skin cancer screening on May 19 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Will take place at King’s Daughters Ironton

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

Having five or more sunburns in your lifetime doubles your risk for melanoma. However, skin cancer can be treatable if caught early.

King’s Daughters is pleased to offer a free skin cancer screening 8 a.m.-noon on Friday at King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton, 912 Park Ave.

The screening will be conducted by family physician Thuy Nguyen, D.O.

The screening consists of an exam of the affected area(s) as identified by the participant. Recommendations for follow-up, if necessary, will be provided.

Spots that are irregularly shaped or have jagged borders; are uneven in color; are larger than a pea; or that have changed in the past few weeks or months should be examined.

Appointments are necessary and may be made by calling 606-408-9304.

If there’s no answer, leave a message with your name, daytime phone number, and the screening you want to schedule. They will call you back with an appointment time.