Making a difference in student’s lives Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

ACTC advisor Allen is also alumni of the college

ASHLAND, Ky. – Advocate. Supporter. Difference maker.

These are just a few adjectives that can be used to describe so many faculty and staff at Ashland Community and Technical College, but epitomizes Jennifer Allen, one of ACTC’s advisors.

Email newsletter signup

Allen graduated from ACTC in 2010 with an Associates of Science degree. During her time as a student, she was a student worker in the college’s financial aid office.

“Little did I know at the time, what a wonderful life changing experience it would be,” said Allen.

Allen had planned to transfer to Morehead State upon graduating to earn a degree in Imaging Science. However, when a full-time opening in the financial aid office at ACTC opened up, it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“In June 2010 I started working as a Financial Aid Specialist at ACTC and that August I started online classes with Morehead for a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration,” said Allen. “Proudly, I graduated from Morehead just a few years later.”

Allen has continued her career at ACTC and currently serves as an academic advisor and the ACTC liaison for Morehead State, working with ACTC students planning to transfer to MSU.

“My personal experiences help motivate me daily, she said. “Sharing those experiences with students and helping serve them, then witnessing their success stories as they become fellow alumnus at ACTC, it’s just so great.”