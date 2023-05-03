OHSAA announces 2023 football divisions and regions
Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for the 2023 season on Wednesday.
The 2023-24 school year will mark the second year of the two-year base enrollment data cycle provided by the Ohio Department of Education. In football, competitive balance data from the previous season is used every year to create a new adjusted enrollment count. Details of the competitive balance process are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center.
More information about the 2023 OHSAA football season is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football
2023 OHSAA Football Divisions and Playoff Regions
Division I – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division II – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division III – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division IV – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division V – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division VI – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division VII – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Preseason Schedule
The official start date for practice in the fall is Monday, July 31. Beginning May 15, schools are permitted to have coaching and 7-on-7 competition on 13 days in the summer. An additional five days are permitted beginning July 17 for schools to complete the mandatory five-day acclimatization period, if they so choose.
There is no limit to physical fitness training and conditioning workouts in the summer.
2023 Season Schedule At a Glance
May 15 through July 30 – Summer Period (see note above)
July 31 – Practice Begins
August 14 – Season Begins
August 18 – First Friday Night
October 21 – Regular-Season Ends
October 22 – Playoff Qualifiers Announced
Oct. 27 – Regional Playoffs First Round
Nov. 3 – Regional Quarterfinals
Nov. 10-11 – Regional Semifinals
Nov. 17-18 – Regional Finals
Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving
Nov. 24-25 – State Semifinals
Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 – State Championships, Canton