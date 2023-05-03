Rebecca Cosner Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Rebecca Cosner

Feb. 12, 1957–April 29, 2023

Rebecca Besco Cosner, 66, of Pedro, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her residence.

Rebecca was born Feb. 12, 1957, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Charles “Lefty” and Rosella (DePriest) Besco.

She was so also preceded in death by her husband, James “Rick” Cosner.

Rebecca attended Rock Hill High School and was an assembler for Cabletron and a former laborer for Dow Chemical.

She loved purses, shoes and all fashion accessories.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Rex Allen, Roger, Regina and Rita Besco; and grandson, William Rowe.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Stacy (Marty) Ruggles, Tracy (James) Smith, both of Ironton, Erie (Lacey) Rowe, of Huntington, West Virginia; her grandchildren, Jonah Bruce, Austin Smith, Landon Smith, Kierston Smith, Brooklyn Rowe, Beckham Rowe and Bronson Rowe; great-grandchildren, Dawson and Brynlee Smith; and a brother Ramey (Jessie) Besco.

Graveside service for family and friends will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery in Pedro, with Rev. Kenny Lawson officiating.

There will be no public visitation and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Cosner family.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.