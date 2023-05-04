Big 4th inning gives Lady Hornets win

Published 2:24 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Jim Walker


Rock Hill Redwomen baserunner Alaina Wilds (7) slides safely across home plate ahead of the tag by Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ catcher Rylee Black during Wednesday’s OVC game. The Lady Hornets won 6-5. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photo for The Ironton Tribune)

COAL GROVE — It was 4 in the fourth for the win.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets scored 4 times in the fourth inning to take the lead and went on to edge the Rock Hill Redwomen 6-5 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Rock Hill took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI ground out by Josie Kidd and 2-run double by Alaina Wilds.

Coal Grove got a run in the bottom of the first only to have Rock Hill score again in the third to lead 4-1.

But Coal Grove rallied for 4 runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good at 5-4.

Avril Klaiber doubled home a run, Brannah Pauley singled for a run and Kassidy Travis belted a 2-run double.

Abbie Deeds got the win for Coal Grove as she gave up 10 hits, allowed 3 earned runs and racked up 11 strikeouts.

Karlee Gillispie took the loss as she gave up 10 hits, one earned run, struck out 3 and didn’t walk a batter.

Travis was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Klaiber was 2-3 with a double and an RBI while Black also went 2-3 and had an RBI to pace Coal Grove.

Deeds was 1-3 with a double and an RBI, Pauley 1-3 with an RBI . Shay Collins and Jordyn Dale each went 1-4.

Rock Hill was led by Wilds who was 3-4 with a 2 doubles and 2 RBI. Gillispie was 2-3 with an RBI, Charlie Long and Hackworth each 1-4 with a double, Rylee Traylor 1-4 and an RBI, Savannah Kidd 1-3, Hackworth 1-4 with a double and Josie Kidd had an RBI.

Rock Hill  301 001 0 = 5 10 3

Coal Grove 100 410 x = 6 10 2

Karlee Gillispie and Savannah Kidd. Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. W-Deeds (IP-7.0, H-10, R-5, ER-3, K-11). L-Gillispie (IP-6.0, H-10, R-6, ER-1, K-3, BB-0). Hitting-Rock Hill: Charlie Long 1-4 2B, Karlee Gillispie 2-3 RBI, Shaylin Matney 1-3 2B, Alaina Wilds 3-4 2-2B 2-RBI, Nevaeh Hackworth 1-4 2B, Josie Kidd RBI, Rylee Traylor 1-4 RBI, Savannah Kidd 1-3; Coal Grove: Jordyn Dale 1-4, Shay Collins 1-4, Abbie Deeds 1-3 2B RBI, Rylee Black 2-3 RBI, Avril Klaiber 2-3 2B RBI, Brannah Pauley 1-3 RBI, Kassidy Travis 2-3 2B 2-RBI.

