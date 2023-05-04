Big 4th inning gives Lady Hornets win Published 2:24 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — It was 4 in the fourth for the win.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets scored 4 times in the fourth inning to take the lead and went on to edge the Rock Hill Redwomen 6-5 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Rock Hill took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI ground out by Josie Kidd and 2-run double by Alaina Wilds.

Coal Grove got a run in the bottom of the first only to have Rock Hill score again in the third to lead 4-1.

But Coal Grove rallied for 4 runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good at 5-4.

Avril Klaiber doubled home a run, Brannah Pauley singled for a run and Kassidy Travis belted a 2-run double.

Abbie Deeds got the win for Coal Grove as she gave up 10 hits, allowed 3 earned runs and racked up 11 strikeouts.

Karlee Gillispie took the loss as she gave up 10 hits, one earned run, struck out 3 and didn’t walk a batter.

Travis was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Klaiber was 2-3 with a double and an RBI while Black also went 2-3 and had an RBI to pace Coal Grove.

Deeds was 1-3 with a double and an RBI, Pauley 1-3 with an RBI . Shay Collins and Jordyn Dale each went 1-4.

Rock Hill was led by Wilds who was 3-4 with a 2 doubles and 2 RBI. Gillispie was 2-3 with an RBI, Charlie Long and Hackworth each 1-4 with a double, Rylee Traylor 1-4 and an RBI, Savannah Kidd 1-3, Hackworth 1-4 with a double and Josie Kidd had an RBI.

Rock Hill 301 001 0 = 5 10 3

Coal Grove 100 410 x = 6 10 2

Karlee Gillispie and Savannah Kidd. Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. W-Deeds (IP-7.0, H-10, R-5, ER-3, K-11). L-Gillispie (IP-6.0, H-10, R-6, ER-1, K-3, BB-0). Hitting-Rock Hill: Charlie Long 1-4 2B, Karlee Gillispie 2-3 RBI, Shaylin Matney 1-3 2B, Alaina Wilds 3-4 2-2B 2-RBI, Nevaeh Hackworth 1-4 2B, Josie Kidd RBI, Rylee Traylor 1-4 RBI, Savannah Kidd 1-3; Coal Grove: Jordyn Dale 1-4, Shay Collins 1-4, Abbie Deeds 1-3 2B RBI, Rylee Black 2-3 RBI, Avril Klaiber 2-3 2B RBI, Brannah Pauley 1-3 RBI, Kassidy Travis 2-3 2B 2-RBI.