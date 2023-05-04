Brammer, Sorbilli lead Lady Fighting Tigers to 4-1 win Published 2:20 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Jim Walker

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers can say “Grace” before each meal, but they may want to say “Graycie” before each game.

Graycie Brammer went 3-3 with a double and a run batted in to back the pitching of Bella Sorbilli as Ironton topped the South Point Lady Pointers 4-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Sorbilli pitched a complete game 6-hitter as she struck out 8, walked none and the only run she allowed was unearned.

Khamil Martin was 1-4 with a home run and 2 RBI, Katelyn Williams 2-3 with a double, and both Sorbilli and Aubrey Ferguson 1-3.

Kyleigh Castle pitched well in defeat as she allowed 8 hits, struck out 7 and walked 3.

Jaidyn Malone was 2-3 with an RBI for the Lady Pointers with Kimrie Staley, Aleeia Kleinman, Saratina Jackson and Alli Stidham all going 1-3.

South Point took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jackson got a 2-out single, moved up on a passed ball and scored on a hit by Malone.

The score stayed 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth when Ironton took a 2-1 lead.

With 2 outs, Aubry Shavers was hit by a pitch, Williams doubled and Shavers stole home. Brammer gave Ironton the go-ahead run with an RBI double.

Ironton (14-6, 10-3) scored a pair of runs in rapid fashion in the sixth inning when Brammer singled with one out and Martin belted a 2-2 pitch for a 2-run home run.

South Point 100 000 0 = 1 6 2

Ironton 000 202 x = 4 8 2

Kyleigh Castle and Kimrie Staley. Bella Sorbilli and Natalie Carter. W-Sorbilli (IP-7.0, H-6, R-1, ER-0, K-8, BB-0, WP-1). L-K Castle (IP-6.0, H-8, R-4, ER- 4, K-7, BB-3, HBP-2). Hitting-South Point: Alli Stidham 1-3, Saratina Jackson 1-3, Jaidyn Malone 2-3 RBI, Kimrie Staley 1-3, Aleeia Kleinman 1-3; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 3-3 2B RBI, Khamil Martin 1-4 HR 2-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 1-3, Aubrey Ferguson 1-3, Katelyn Williams 2-3 2B.