Dragons keep winning as they blank Gallipolis Published 2:21 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Just another day at the office for the Fairland Dragons.

Email newsletter signup

Fairland used the combined 2-hit pitching of Brycen Hunt and a scoreless inning of relief from Hunter Lykins to blank the Gallipolis Blue Devils 8-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Fairland is now 15-3 on the season and is now 11-1 in the league.

Hunt went 6 innings allowed just the 2 hits while striking out 11 and walking 2. Lykins struck out one in his inning of work.

Niko Kiritsy — who leads the team with a .453 batting average — went 2-2 with a double and a run batted in as Fairland banged out 11 hits to back the strong pitching.

Alex Morgan was 2-2 with an RBI, Ethan Wall 1-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Blake Trevathan 2-4, Blake Sammons 1-4 with an RBI, Lykins 1-3 with an RBI, and Hunt and Blaze Perry each went 1-3.

Gallipolis 000 000 0 = 0 2 4

Fairland 620 000 x = 8 11 0

Maddux Camden, Mason Smith (4) and Cole Hines. Brycen Hunt, Hunter Lykins (7) and Cooper Cummings. W-Hunt (IP-6.0, H-2, R-0, K-11, BB-2). Lykins (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-0). L-Maddox Camden (IP-3.1, H-8, R-8, ER-6, K-3, BB-2, HBP-2, WP-1). Smith (IP-2.2, H-3, R-0, K-4, BB-0, HBP-1, WP-1). Hitting-Gallipolis: Mason Smith 1-3, Ty Young 1-2; Fairland: Blake Trevathan 2-4, Blaze Perry 1-3, Niko Kiritsy 2-2 2B RBI, Blake Sammons 1-4 RBI, Alex Morgan 2-2 RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-3 RBI, Hunter Lykins 1-3 RBI, Ethan Wall 1-3 2B 2-RBI.