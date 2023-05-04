Lady Dragons use HR barrage to rout Minford Published 2:22 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Jim Walker

MINFORD — And there it goes.

The Fairland Lady Dragons belted 4 one runs as they rolled past the Minford Lady Falcons 13-2 on Wednesday.

Kaylee Salyer not only got the win with a 4-hitter but she smacked 2 home runs as she went 3-3 with 4 runs batted in.

Katie Pruitt was 2-5 with a home run and 2 RBI and Ciarra Lyon hit a solo home run as Fairland (15-3) banged out 16 hits.

Katie Dehart was 3-4 with 3 RBI, Katy Bell was 2-2 with an RBI, Hailey Sammons 1-2 with a double and an RBI, Bree Allen 1-1, Jordan Spencer 1-2, and both Madi McKinley and Ally Shepherd were 1-3.

Fairland 432 110 2 = 13 16 0

Minford 010 100 0 = 2 4 0

Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. Addy Akers, Harley Lute (2) and Brooklyn Pierce. W-(IP-7.0, H-4, R-2, ER-2, K-9, BB-1, WP-1). L-Akers (IP-1.0, H-4, R-4, ER-4, K-1, BB-1, WP-1). Lute (IP-6.0, H-12, R-7, ER-7, K-6, BB-1). Hitting-Fairland: Kaylee Salyer 3-3 2-HR 4-RBI, Ally Shepherd 1-3, Bree Allen 1-1, Katie Dehart 3-4 3-RBI, Katie Pruitt 2-5 HR 2-RBI, Katy Bell 2-2 RBI, Jordan Spencer 1-2, Hailey Sammons 1-2 2B RBI, Madi McKinley 1-3, Ciarra Lyon 1-2 HR RBI; Minford: Haleigh Snyder 1-3, Miranda Johnson 1-3, Joey Neal 1-3, Harley Lute 1-3 RBI.