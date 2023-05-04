Pointers, Hanshaw get past Tigers, 5-2 Published 2:19 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Jim Walker

If you’re going to give them away, we’re happy to take them.

The South Point Pointers took advantage of 4 Ironton errors to score 5 unearned runs and beat the Fighting Tigers 5-2 on Wednesday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Brayden Hanshaw got the complete game win for the Pointers as he gave up just 6 hits, 2 earned runs, struck out 5 and walked 2.

Braydon Baker pitched well enough to win as he threw a complete game 4-hitter. He struck out 8, walked one and all 5 runs were unearned.

The Pointers (12-7, 7-5) got 3 unearned runs in the first inning and it proved to be all they needed.

Ethan Layne reached on a one-out error, Hanshaw was hit by a pitch and Joey Lobaldo had an RBI single.

Hanshaw was thrown out at home on a fielder’s choice but Gage Chapman doubled home the 2 runners.

Ironton (10-5, 8-5) scored its 2 runs in the fifth inning to get within a run.

Cole Freeman led off with a base hit and Tanner Patrick put down a sacrifice bunt. Hunter Freeman then doubled to drive in Cole Freeman.

Ian Ginger singled to put runners on the corners and Chaydan Kerns delivered an RBI single.

The Pointers got a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning.

With 2 outs, Chapman was safe on an error. Kolton Layman then reached on an error that allowed Chapman to score. Xavier Haney than doubled home Layman.

Chapman and Haney each went 1-3 with a double and RBI. Hanshaw was 1-3 and Lobaldo 1-4 with an RBI.

Kerns were 2-4 with an RBI to pace Ironton. Hunter Freeman was 1-3 with a double and RBI, Cole Freeman 1-3, Moatz 1-4 with a double and Ginger 1-4.

South Point 300 000 2 = 5 4 1

Ironton 000 020 0 = 2 6 4

Brayden Hanshaw and Joey Lobaldo. Braydon Baker and Hunter Freeman. W-Hanshaw (IP-7.0, H-6, R-2, ER-2, K-5, BB-2, HBP-1). L-Baker (IP-7.0, H-4, R-5, ER-0, K-8, BB-1, HBP-2). Hitting-South Point: Brayden Hanshaw 1-3, Joey Lobaldo 1-4 RBI, Gage Chapman 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Xavier Haney 1-3 2B RBI; Ironton: Ian Ginger 1-4, Chaydan Kerns 2-4 RBI, Brady Moatz 1-4 2B, Cole Freeman 1-3, Hunter Freeman 1-3 2B RBI.