SP’s Jones gets pointed in direction of Shawnee State Published 2:16 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Getting pointed in the right direction only makes sense for Kaelyn Jones considering she is a point guard.

The SoutH Point Lady Pointers’ senior point guard was trying to decide about what direction to take that would be best for her future.

Jones considered going to an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) school but nixed that choice because “Shawnee State is close to home and I really like the girls on the basketball team there.”

Jones cemented going in that direction by signing a letter-of-intent Wednesday with the Shawnee State Bears.

But Jones said there are other reasons why she is planning to play college basketball.

Jones’ sports agenda isn’t strictly basketball. She also played volleyball and runs track. But she said basketball has always been her main love.

“I’ve played basketball since I was four or five years old,” said Jones. “My cousin Elijah Adams got me playing. Me and my sister (Jasmyn) both enjoy the sport so getting to play with her is fun. She plays soccer and I play volleyball so we’re going in opposite directions so this is something we both can share. I really like that.”

Jones has been to some Shawnee State games and she has practiced with the team. She said they are all committed to playing college basketball and that they take the responsibility serious but at the same time know how to have fun.

“I went to watch them play and it’s a different environment. It was a lot more fun and the energy is more hype and they’re more like a family than in high school,” said Jones. “They have a really close bond and I like that. To see them play like a family I really like that.”

Although Jones loves playing basketball, she knows her top priority is getting an education.

“Academically, I would like to keep a high GPA like I did in high school. I know college is going to be a lot harder and playing sports is going to be harder. But I do want to keep a high GPA and hopefully graduate with honors,” Jones said.

Shawnee State has added some points guards in their recruiting process and Jones knows she has to work to earn her playing time, but she’s confident in her ability to compete at the next level.

“I know we just got a transfer from Michigan. She’s really good, but I think I should be up there. I’ve been working had with the girls, seeing how they play and getting to know them. I think I should be at least second,” said Jones.

Jones was plagued by a couple of knee injuries, one with each knee, her sophomore and junior seasons. She said that she’s fully healed and ready to play at 100 percent.

“I am definitely ready. I’m healthy. I got hurt at the end of my senior year so I took (the rest of the season) off to work hard and get ready for college,” Jones said.

Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams said Jones overcome her injuries and she showed a good work ethic and other intangibles that will help her at the next level.

“She’s a really good ballahndler, a good defender and she was a good point guard She got injured in her sophomore year and then hurt her other knee last year, so it hurt her time but she still showed up and contributed and gave us some leadership,” said Adams.

“I think she has had some time to heal and get back into shape and she’ll help Shawnee.”

Jones plans to major in Spanish education with plans to teach and coach.

“Yes, I do want to coach,” said Jones with a smile and a laugh.