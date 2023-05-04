Wayward Threads Expo set for Mountain Health Arena Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Wayward Threads Expo will take place at Mountain Health Arena and Convention Center from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on May 19-20.

Sandra Wiehe, founder of the Wayward Threads Expo, said they are proud to host the inaugural event in Huntington.

Wayward Threads Expo is a fiber arts show, the first of its kind in the area. There will be fiber, quilting and even stained-glass vendors onsite, along with live demonstrations, classes, informational booths, a book signing, lecture, live music and more.

“I want to help create a market for fiber arts in the Tri-State area. The history of this region has deep roots, and quilting has always been an important part of those roots,” Weihe said.

Tickets will be $10 at the door. Show your informational postcard for $1 off admission. Postcards can be picked up at the Huntington Area Visitors Center located in Heritage Station or online at WaywardThreadsExpo.com.

Entry is free for Marshall students and those 16 years and younger.