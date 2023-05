Karl Boright Published 8:05 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Karl Boright

Karl Lewis Boright, 42, of South Point, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his home.

In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated.

In lieu of flowers, requests are that donations be made to the Lawrence County Animal Shelter or to your local animal shelter.

Provisions are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Chapel.