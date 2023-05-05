Layne leads Pointers rout; Flyers clinch share of SOC Published 9:49 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Jim Walker

The South Point Pointers were in the fast “Layne.”

Ethan Layne went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and drove in 6 runs as the South Point Pointers combined 12 hits with 7 errors and 3 hit batsmen to beat the St. Joseph Flyers 18-3 in 5 innings on Friday.

Layne helped spark the offense that saw Gage Chapman got 3-34 with 2 triples and 2 RBI, Xavier Haney 2-3 with an RBI and Corey Otzenbarger 2-4 with a double.

Flyers coach Greg Bryant just chalked the game up to one of those days.

“I don’t think we can playing worse and South Point really hit the ball well. I hope we got that out of our system,” said Bryant. “This is one of those games you throw the scorebook in the trash and move on.”

The Pointers used 3 hits, 3 walks and a hit batsman to score 5 times in the second inning.

With one out, Gage Chapman tripled and scored on a passed ball. Tanner Runyon and Corey Otzenbarger walked to load the bases and Ethan Layne doubled to clear the bases. Braydon Hanshaw singled to drive the run.

South Point added a run in the top of the third when Chapman tripled and scored on a hit by Xathan Haney.

The Flyers (14-5) cut the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the inning.

With one out, Kai Coleman singled, Evan Balestra drew a 2-out walk, Drew Brown and Mark Hodges singled to drive in runs and Browns scored on the throw back to the infield.

But it was at this time the Flyers defense took the rest of the night off and helped the Pointers score 4 runs in the fourth and 6 more in the fifth.

In the fourth, Layne, Hanshsaw and Joey Lobaldo were all hit by pitches with one out to load the bases. After a line out, Chapman had a 2-run single.

Kolton Layman reached on an error as 2 more runs scored.

In the fifth, Otzenbarger singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Layne who went to third on an error. Joey Lobaldo then singled home Layne.

Haney walked and Chapman and Layman reached on errors for 2 more runs. Another error sent Layman to second and Chapman scored on a passed ball. Layman scored on an error.

Draeden Black was safe on an error, Otzenbarger doubled and Layne had a 2-run double.

Hodges was 2-2 with 2 RBI for the Flyers while Brown was 1-2 with an RBI and Coleman 1-1.

In Southern Ohio Conference play Friday, Symmes Valley upset Portsmouth Notre Dame 2-0 and allowing the Flyers to clinch a share of the SOC title.

St. Joseph is 12-2 in the SOC and has completed league play. Notre Dame is 9-2 and Green is 11-2. Notre Dame still must play Western and Portsmouth Clay.

Green hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday needing a win to earn a share of the title. The losing team can not win the title.

South Point 051 48 = 18 12 0

St. Joseph 003 00 = 3 4 7

Corey Otzenbarger, Xathan Haney (2), Ethan Layne (4), Xavier Haney (5) and Gage Chapman. Carson Willis, Wesley Neal (4), Mark Hodges (5), Evan Balestra (5) and Evan Balestra, Wesley Neal (5). W-Layne (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-1). Otzenbarger (IP-1.2, H-1, R-0, K-4, BB-1). Xathan Haney (IP-1.1, H-3, R-3, ER-3, K-3, BB-1). Xavier Haney (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-1). L-Willis (IP-3.0, H-5, R-6, ER-6, K-3, BB-3, HBP-1, WP-1). Neal (IP-1.0, H-3, R-5, ER- 3, K-0, BB-0, HBP-3), Hodges (IP-0.2, H-3, R-7, ER-0, K-2, BB-1) Balestra (IP-0.1, H-1, R-0). Hitting-South Point: Corey Otzenbarger 2-4 2B, Ethan Layne 3-4 2-2B 6-RBI, Brayden Hanshaw 1-2 RBI, Joey Lobaldo 1-3 RBI, Gage Chapman 3-4 2-3B 2-RBI, Xavier Haney 2-3 RBI; St. Joseph: Kai Coleman 1-1, Drew Brown 1-2 RBI, Mark Hodges 2-2 2-RBI.