Rachel Murrell Published 12:19 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

June 15, 1958–April 24, 2023

Rachel Murrell, 65, of Ironton, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at her residence.

Rachel was born June 15, 1958, in Cabell County, a daughter to the late Lloyd William and Thelma Eloise (Galloway) Cornell.

Rachel graduated from Fairland High School and was a volunteer for Harvest for Hungry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Oakley Cornell, Nancy Haas and Tilda Cornell.

She is survived her children, Sara Cornell and Douglas Cornell; eight siblings, David Cornell, Laura Eplin, Linda Hanes, Marcella Davis, Sharon Kline, Richard Cornell, Roger Cornell and Lloyd Cornell, Jr.

There will be no services.

