Big start carries Fairland past Russell Published 8:18 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — For the Fairland Dragons, one was enough.

The Dragons scored all their runs in the first inning and went on to beat the Russell Red Devils 9-6 on Friday in a non-league game.

Russell (11-15) had scored 3 runs in the top fo the first to take the lead before the Dragons scored 9 runs off 2 pitchers.

Swinging the big hammer for the Dragons was Nike Kiritsy who was 2-3 with a home run and 4 runs batted in. Blaze Perry went 3-4 with an RBI as 9 different players compiled 12 hits for Fairland (16-4).

Brycen Hunt was 1-3 with a triple, Garrett Cornwell and Ethan Wall both 1-3 with an RBI, Hunter Lykins 1-2 with 2 RBI and Alex Morgan and Blake Sammons each 1-3.

Perry was the first of 3 Fairland pitchers and worked 3.1 innings to get the win. He gave up 7 hits, 6 earned runs with a strikeout and a walk.

Russell wasted by Kyle Motkas was 2-3, Elijah Hankins 2-3 with a double, Nathan Toten 2-4 with a home run, triple and 5 RBI, Trerry Berrey 3-4 and Nick Adams 1-4.

Elijah Hankins started and went 2.2 innings and took the setback. He gave up 8 runs — all earned — on 6 hits with one strikeout and one won.

Russell 300 300 0 = 6 10 0

Fairland 900 000 x = 9 12 3

Elijah Hankins, Caden Mitchell (1), Luke Pennington (4) and Trey Berry. Blaze Perry, Hunter Lykins (4), Ethan Wall (6) and Blake Sammons. W-Perry (IP-3.1, H-7, R-6, ER-6, K-1, BB-4). Lykins (IP-1.2, H-2, R-0, K-1, BB-1). Wall (IP-2.0, H-1, R-0, K-1, BB-1). L-Hankins (IP-0.1, H-6, R-8, ER-8, K-1, BB-2, WP-3). Mitchell (IP-2.2, H-4, R-1, ER-1, K-1, BB-1). Pennington (IP-3.0, H-2, R-0, K-2, BB-2, WP-1, HBP-1). Hitting-Russell: Kyle Mokas 2-3, Elijah Hankins 2-3 2B, Nathan Toten 2-4 3B HR 5-RBI, Trey Berry 3-4, Nick Adams 1-4; Fairland: Blake Trevathan 1-4, Blaze Perry 3-4 RBI, Niko Kiritsy 2-3 HR 4-RBI, Alex Morgan 1-3, Blake Sammons 1-3, Brycen Hunt 1-3 3B, Garrett Cornwell 1-3 RBI, Ethan Wall 1-3 RBI, Hunter Lykins 1-2 2-RBI.