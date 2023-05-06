Carpenter, Tibbs spark Lady Vikings win Published 8:22 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

AID — The battery supplied the spark.

Freshman pitcher Brenna Tibbs pitched a 4-hitter and catcher Jocelyn Carpenter homered on senior night as the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings blanked the Rock Hill Redwomen 7-0 on Friday.

Tibbs struck out 6 and walked 3 in going the distance.

“This was one the first games we’ve played where we had so many timely hits with people base,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

“Tibbs pitched a great games. She’s only a freshman but she stepped up and grew up a lot against a very good team.”

Carpenter is the lone senior and wears No. 7 and her home run provided the 7th run in the 7-0 win.

“She’s a great leader. She’s always smiling and keeps everybody up. She’s a leader all the way around. She has a great work ethic and gives 100 percent all the time,” said Estep.

The Lady Vikings (15-7) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Lindsey Freeman reached on an error and Savannah Mart hit a 2-out RBI double.

The lead went to 2-0 in the third when Freeman belted a solo home run to centerfield.

Symmes Valley then score 4 times in the fourth to open up a 6-0 lead.

Jaden McComas led off with a double, Emma Ridenour had a bunt single and McComas scored on a throwing error.

Carpenter walked, stole second, and Jordi Ellison singled to drive in both runners. Tibbs singled, stole second, Ellison came home on a wild pitch and and Freeman followed with an RBI single.

Carpenter capped the scoring in the sixth with a home run to centerfield.

Freeman was 2-3 with the home run and 2 RBI, Carpenter 1-2 with a home run and RBI, Mart was 1-3 with a double and RBI, McComas 1-3 with a double, Tibbs 1-4 with an RBI, and Simpson, Ridenour and Ellison were all 1-3.

Josie Kidd and Savannah Kidd each went 1-3 with a double, Nevaeh Hackworth was 1-2 and Rylee Traylor 1-3 to pace the Redwomen.

The Lady Vikings will host the winner of Paint Valley and Sciotoville East on Wednesday in the Division 4 sectional finals.

Rock Hill 000 000 0 = 0 4 2

Sym. Valley 101 401 x = 7 9 1

Karlee Gillispie and Savannah Kidd. Brenna Tibbs and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Tibbs (IP-7.0, H-4, R-0, K-6, BB-3) L-Gillispie (IP-6.0, H-9, R-7, ER-6, K-3, BB-1). Hitting-Symmes Valley: Lindsey Freeman 2-3 HR 2-RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-2 HR 2-RBI, Brenna Tibbs 1-4 RBI, Desiree Simpson 1-3, Savannah Mart 1-3 2B RBI, Jaden McComas 1-3 2B, Emma Ridenour 1-3, Jodi Ellison 1-3; Rock Hill: Rylee Traylor 1-3, Nevaeh Hackworth 1-2, Savannah Kidd 1-3 2B, Josie Kidd 1-3 2B.