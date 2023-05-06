Starting a new family tradition

Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

By Mark Shaffer

Young Collin Sutphin joins in with from left, Ironton Police Chief Dan Johnson, Mayor Sam Cramblit, as they pose for pictures after his father, William Sutphin, was sworn in as the IPD’s newest officer on Wednesday afternoon. (The Tribune|Mark Shaffer)

Sutphin became police officer to be example to his young son

On Wednesday, the Ironton Police Department swore in its newest patrolman, William Sutphin.

He is a graduate of Coal Grove schools and the second cadet to train with the IPD while he attended the police academy.

Sutphin decision to become a police officer came from his eight-year-old son, Dawson.

“My son wants to be a cop, so I figured what better role model than to become one myself,” he said. 

Sutphin recently graduated from the Southern Ohio Police Academy in Lucasville. Since he was signed on as a cadet with the IPD, he took classes and worked with IPD to learn the town and what the officers do on a regular basis even as he took classes.

He graduated from Dawson-Bryant High School in 2013. Before becoming an officer, he worked on the Ohio River barges as a deck hand and worked in body shops.

He looks forward to working with the community as he spends time learning the ropes of being a patrolman.

“I’ve grown up here, it is home,” Sutphin said. “I want to give back and help the community. Police officers have taken a pretty big hit in the last couple of years and I think it is time to change that and started giving back to the community more. I feel that is my end goal.”

