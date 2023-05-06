Vikings upset PND, throw SOC race into a virtual 3-way tie Published 3:19 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Look what the Symmes Valley Vikings did.

The Vikings stunned the first place Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 2-1 on Friday to throw the Southern Ohio Conference into a virtual first place tie.

St. Joseph and Green are both 11-2 and Notre Dame is 9-2. The Flyers must play at Western on Tuesday while Notre Dame and Green square off with the loser probably out of the title chase.

Notre Dame must still play Western and Portsmouth Clay.

Each team scored a run in the first inning.

Dylan Seison led off the game with a base hit, stole second and scored on a 2-out single by Alex Cassidy.

The Vikings answered in the bottom of the inning with a run when Aydan Taylor and Aiden Hieronimus had back-to-back 2-out doubles.

Symmes Valley scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a pair of Titan errors.

Luke Niece and Zander Hurn both reached on errors to start the inning. Braden Corn walked to load the bases but Titans’ pitcher Luke Cassidy enticed the next batter to hit into a force out at home.

But Will Jones stepped into the batter’s box and lined a single into left field to score Hurn with the winning run.

Tanner Corn got the complete game win as he allowed 5 hits, struck out 11, walked 2 and the lone run was earned.

Luke Cassidy went the distance for the Titans giving up 6 hits, striking out 8 and walking one. Only one run was earned.

Taylor was 2-3 with a double to pace the Vikings’ offense. Hieronimus was 1-3 with a double and an RBI, Jones 1-4 with an RBI, Braden Corn was 1-2 and Tanner Corn 1-3.

Alex Cassidy was 1-3 with an RBI, Luke Cassidy 1-3 with a double, Eugene Collins 1-3 and both Dylan Seison and Ethan Kingrehy were 1-2 for the Titans.

Notre Dame 100 000 0 = 1 5 4

Sym. Valley 100 000 1 = 2 6 0

Luke Cassidy and Reagan Lester. Tanner Corn and Will Jones. W-Corn (IP-7.0, H-5, R-1, ER-1, K-11, BB-2). L-Cassidy (IP-6.1, H-6, R-2, ER-1, K-8, BB-1). Hitting-Notre Dame: Dylan Seison 1-2 , Luke Cassidy 1-3 2B, Alex Cassidy 1-3 RBI, Ethan Kingrey 1-2, Eugene Collins 1-3; Symmes Valley: Will Jones 1-4 RBI, Aydan Taylor 2-3 2B, Aiden Hieronimus 1-3 2B RBI, Tanner Corn 1-3, Braden Corn 1-2.