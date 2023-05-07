Five people indicted for railroad vandalism Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

Facing felony charges for their act

Four men and a woman have been indicted vandalizing a railroad.

According to recent indictments from the Lawrence County Grand jury, Adam J. Barber, 19, of Ashland, Kentucky; Nicholas C. Blevins, 19, of Ashland, Kentucky; Abigail G. Dickens, 18, of Ironton; Kevin M. Dickens, 19, of Ironton; and William M. Blair, 20, of Ironton, are each charged with one count of fourth-degree felony railroad vandalism.

Email newsletter signup

The indictment says that the incident occurred on March 29 and that they “did knowingly drop or throw an object at, onto, or in the path of, any railroad rail, railroad track, locomotive engine, railroad car, or other vehicles of a railroad company, while such a vehicle is on a railroad track.”

Other people indicted and their charges include:

• Betti N. Goody, 62, Coal Grove, one count of third-degree felony grand theft.

• James B. Lewis, 42, Ironton, one count of third-degree felony retaliation and one count of fourth-degree domestic violence with prior convictions.

• Brandy N. Schwab, 37, Ironton, one count of second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and one count of fourth-degree felony identity fraud.

• Joshua M. Hay, 26, Proctorville, one count of second-degree felony burglary.

• Heather S. Donahoe, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, one count of second-degree felony assault.

• James G. Case, 34, Sydney, Kentucky, one count of fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation and one count of second-degree felony burglary.

• Sherri M. De-Abreu, 39, one count of third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

• Brendon M. Legrand, 47, Kitts Hill, one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Donald J. Porter, 44, one count of fifth-degree felony breaking and entering and one count of fifth-degree felony theft.

• Urian M. Benicker, 39, Coal Grove, one count of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Demi Dameron, 33, Ironton, one count of third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of fourth-degree felony trafficking in Fentanyl related compound, two counts of fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of fifth-degree felony trafficking in Fentanyl related compound, and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Brandon W. Sanders, 37, one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, one count of third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of fifth-degree felony trafficking in Fentanyl related compound and one count of fifth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound.

• Marcelino H. Gomez, 28, Ashland, Kentucky, one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence, one count of third-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.