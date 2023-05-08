A day of prayer Published 12:00 am Monday, May 8, 2023

National event held on courthouse steps

It was a sunny day for the annual National Day of Prayer ceremony at the Lawrence County Courthouse on Thursday.

The event, put on by the Ironton Area Ministerial Association for the past three decades, drew approximately 100 people to the steps of the courthouse.

Email newsletter signup

The purpose was to pray for all aspects of American life and each year to pray for the “Seven Pillars of Society.

The prayers were spoken by Mike Patterson , Lawrence County Clerk of Courts, for government; Rev. Eric Barnes, Ironton First Baptist, for the family; Bishop Isaac Glover, New Jeruselum Christian Center, for religion; Rev. David Lambert, First Baptist and Mended Reed, for business; Rev. Jeff Williams, C3 Freedom House,

for arts and entertainment; Rev. Gene Hallahan, Christ Episcopal Church for education; and Rev. Sam Peters, First Methodist, for military.

Rev. Dr. Kevin Bloomfield adjunct professor at Tri-State Bible College delivered the message on prayer.

The ministerial association provided lunch afterwards andPatterson grilled hot dogs topped with Coal Grove Freezette Sauce.