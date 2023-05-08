South Point zoning ordinance updated Published 12:00 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Limits on unrelated residents extended to commercial properties

SOUTH POINT — The Village of South Point updated a 2007 zoning ordinance at their meeting on Tuesday, which limits the number of unrelated people in a residence to no more than five.

The law, which pertained to residential zones, was updated and amended to extend to commercial zones of the village.

The council also approved a contract with Republic Services for trash disposal.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the company had asked for an increase from $10.90 to $14.70 per month, due to increased costs for services.

Gaskin said the village got a quote from another company, which was $25 a month, well above of Republic’s request.

He said the company has offered dumpsters to the village and offered to help with special events as a concession for the increased rate.

The increased rate will take effect in July.

The council also authorized a resolution to apply for grant for Phase III of its water line project, which will include the installation of water meters in the village.

South Point has been mandated by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to install the meters to curb usage and come into compliance by October 2024.

The council also approved an ordinance to borrow $413,270 for a paving project. This loan will be repaid with the vehicle tax.

“That is the only thing the tax can be used for,” Gaskin said.

Gaskin said this will cover all streets from Eisenhower to 11 Street and Park Avenue to Washington Street.

In other business, the council:

• Heard from the police department, who said they confiscated a ½-pound of methamphetamine that was disguised as candy during an April traffic stop on U.S. 52.

• Authorized a resolution to continue with construction of a new 12-inch water well. This will replace an existing well, which was shut down on orders from the Ohio EPA. Gaskin aid the village is confident they will receive a grant from the EPA to cover the cost.