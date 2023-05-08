Southeast District Baseball Tournament Pairings Divisions 3&4
Published 8:35 pm Monday, May 8, 2023
Southeast Ohio District’
Tournament Pairings
Division 3 Sectional
Tuesday, May 16
All Games 5 p.m. Unless Noted
Records Are At The Time Of Drawing
25. Northwest (4-13) at 24. Adena (4-12)
26. Coal Grove (2-14) at 23. Belpre (5-12)
29. West Union (1-10) at 20. Piketon (6-14)
27. Southeastern (1-12) at 22. Chesapeake (6-12)
28. Crooksville (1-16) and 21. North Adams (5-9)
Thursday, May 18
Adena/NW winner at 1. Fairland (15-3)
13. Eastern Brown (10-6) at 12. Wellston (11-8)
19. Lynchburg-Clay (7-11) at 6. Oak Hill (14-5)
18. Portsmouth West (7-11) at 7. Minford (13-5)
CG/Belpre winner at 2. Portsmouth (15-2)
14. Westfall (9-5) at 11. South Point (12-7)
Pikton/WU winner at 5. Lucasville Valley (12-4)
17.rock Hill (8-12) at 8. Meigs (12-4)
Chesy/SEwinner at 3.Huntington Ross (15-3)
15. Piketon (8-4) at 10. Ironton (10-4)
NA/Crooksville wanneer at 4.Wheelersburg (14-6)
16.Alexander (8-10) at 9.Zane Trace (13-6)
Upper bracket winners advance to district Tuesday, May 23, at Chillicothe Paint Stadium 4 p.m. roll
Lower bracket winners advance to district Wednesday, May 24, at Chillicothe Paint Stadium
Upper bracket finals 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Paint Stadium
Lower bracket finals 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Paint Stadium
———
Division 4 Sectional
Saturday, May 13
All Games at Noon Unless Noted
17. Manchester (5-10) at 16. Eastern (5-16)
20. Miller (3-12) at Nelsonville-York (7-11)
21. South Gallia (0-13) at 12. Symmes Valley (8-11)
18. Portsmouth Clay (4-12) at 15. Sciotoville East (6-11), 3 p.m.
19. Western (4-13) at 14. Federal Hocking (6-10)
22. New Boston (0-15) at 11. Paint Valley (7-12)
Tuesday, May 16
All Games 5 p.m.
Eastern/Manchester winner at 1. Whiteoak (19-1)
9. Southern (7-7) at 8. Trimble (10-6)
N-Y/Miller winner at 4. St. Joseph (14-3)
SV/SG winner at 5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (11-5)
East/Clay winner at 2.Leesburg Fairfield (14-5)
10. Waterford (9-8) at 7. Green (10-8)
FH/Western winner at 3. South Webster (13-8)
PV/NB winner at 6. Meigs Eastern (12-8)
Upper bracket winners advance to district Saturday, May 20, at Chillicothe Paint Stadium, 11 a.m. roll
Lower bracket winners advance to district Saturday, May 20, at Chillicothe Paint Stadium, roll
District finals Monday, May 22, at Paints Stadium, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.