Two escape from STAR Justice Center, one still on the loose Published 2:54 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Two men escaped from the STAR Justice Center in Franklin Furnace on Saturday evening. One was recaptured and law enforcement is still looking for the other inmate.

Eric Leon Parkins, 42, is still on the loose.

Tim Moore was captured by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

Parkins has been in STAR Justice Center on drug charges and is described as 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He has several tattoos, including one behind his right ear, one on the left hand between the thumb and index fingers and “68” on his left ankle

The all-points bulletin from the Ohio State Highway Patrol warns that Parkins has violent tendencies and that people should approach him with caution.

If you see Parkins, or know his location, call the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 740-354-2888 or call 911.

The STAR Community Justice Center is a 360-bed male and female community based-correctional facility and one of 19 such facilities in the State of Ohio. The facility is a local alternative to prison with the primary purpose of rehabilitation of non-violent, felony offenders and serves nineteen counties.