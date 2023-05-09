Donna Arthur Published 1:26 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

April 19, 1963–May 6, 2023

Donna Laurel Arthur, 60, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 19, 1963, in Ashland, Kentucky, daughter of the Mitchell Borders and the late Mary Helen Howard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Therese Borders Johnson.

Donna is survived by her loving husband, Donald Arthur; three daughters, Christina Nease Shepard, of West Virginia, Letitia Arthur, of South Point, and Melissa Arthur, of Ashland, Kentucky; three sisters, Susan Justice, Michelle Borders and Jessica Borders; six grandchildren, Austyn Nease, Dylan Tussey, Rylee Tussey, Karmen Bruton, Kylynn Bruton and Nahla Robinson; one great-grandchild, Cayson Maddox Pringle.

Donna retired from the VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

She loved her job and enjoyed helping others.

Donna had a smile that always got attention and a laugh that was infectious for which she was known for by anyone who knew her. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Tim Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Family and friends may visit the funeral home noon–2 p.m. prior to the service.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.