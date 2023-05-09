Joseph Stewart Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Joseph Douglas Stewart died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Harbor Health Nursing Center.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann (Pinson) Stewart.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Roger Pierce officiating.

Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by the VFW Post 8850.

Visitation will be Friday 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sugar Creek Christian Academy, 4824 State Route 141, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer the Stewart family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.