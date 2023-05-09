Lady Panthers hit parade too much for Lady Pointers, 14-10 Published 11:12 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — The Ironton/Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade is still 3 weeks away, so the Chesapeake Lady Panthers warmed up with a hit parade.

The Lady Panthers clubbed 18 hits and scored 4 runs in the seventh inning to snap a tie and post a 14-10 Ohio Valley Conference win on Monday.

South Point took the early lead before the Lady Panthers battled back.

“Things didn’t go our way easy on, but the girls showed some fight and the bats got hot,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Justin Adkins.

“Everyone contributed top to bottom. It was a good team win.”

Sidney Fuller went 3-4 with a double and 2 RBI while Angelie Hundley was 3-5 with a double and 2 RBI and Addison Maynard 3-5 with 2 doubles and an RBI to pace the Lady Panthers.

Hannah Webb was 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI, McKenna Brown 2-5 with 2 doubles and an RBI, Morgan Clark 2-5, Rachel Bishop 1-4 with a double and RBI, Riley Isaacs 1-4 and Zoey Thompson 1-4 including a single in the seventh inning to snap the 10-all tie.