Lady Panthers whip Alexander in D3 sectionals Published 10:43 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ALBANY — As Willie Nelson sang, “On the road again.”

Email newsletter signup

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers were on the road for the second straight day and came up with a second straight win as they beat the Alexander Lady Spartans 15-7 in the Division 3 sectional tournament on Tuesday.

Sadie Perkins went the distance for the win as she allowed 4 earned runs, struck out 6 and did not walk a batter.

The Lady Panthers had their second big offensive performance after beating South Point 14-10 on Monday.

“It was a great job tonight by senior pitch Sadie Perkins. She was efficient and kept their offense off-balance,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Justin Adkins.

“Our offense was patient and worked the counts. Overall, it was a great job on the road.”

The Lady Panthers will stay on the road as they visit Wheelersburg at 5 p.m. Thursday in the sectional finals.

Chesapeake had 8 different players combine for 11 hits.

Riley Isaacs went 3-5 with 2 RBI, Hannah Webb was 2-5 with 3 RBI, Sidney Fuller was 1-3 with a triple and 2 RBI, Angelie Hundley 2-4, Morgan Clark 1-3, McKenna Brown 1-4 with an RBI, and Zoey Thompson was 1-3.