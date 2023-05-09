Love of baseball earns Sammons chance to play at the college level Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Blake Sammons can describe his life in two words.

“Just baseball,” he said when asked what he likes to do with his time.

Playing game, practicing or just passing with his brother or a friend, Sammons has made baseball a priority and it has paid off after he signed a letter-of-intent to play for the Salem University Tigers on Sunday.

Although he got an offer from Hocking College, he said he just wanted to go to Salem where he would be a teammate of his brother Tyler.

“He pitches there. That was one of the reasons (he chose Salem). I also like the size of it. It’s pretty small. I liked how they do their schooling,” said Sammons.

“He showed me their routine as far as baseball goes and he showed me how school goes. That’s also a reason why I wanted to go there. And it’s just two hours away.”

Sammons played football his freshman year but baseball has always been a part of his life.

“I just life the fun in it and playing it,” said Sammons. “I can play anywhere, but I’m going there to play outfield. That’s where I’m the most comfortable.”

Fairland head coach Michael Hill said Sammons work ethic and determination have been the keys to his successful señor season.

“Blake is a story I like to tell the guys. It’s a feel-good story. He’s been here four years, he played a little bit last year, he got a chance to DH and we kind of flipped around and tried to find some people to work out there. We found somebody but it wasn’t Blake at the time,” said Hill.

“I told all the young guys that is a learning opportunity. You can’t just give up on everything. He’s been working the past couple of summers playing summer ball, in the fall he worked his tail off, in the winter time he was working hard. At some point your opportunity arises and that’s what he’s done this year.”

Sammons currently has a .389 batting average, .507 on-base percentage and leads the team with 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts.

“I’m just good at being a contact hitter. I don’t strike out much. I don’t strike out when I get two strikes on me,” said Sammons. “Just being fast and just learning (how to steal).”

Hill said that Sammons showed great patience and never quit working as he waited for his turn to break into the starting lineup.

“I can’t be more proud of him. He’s worked so hard to get to this point. And the thing is, he’s just determined to go out there and be good because he has a lot of talent. He’s always had a lot of talent,” said Hill.

“But we also had a lot of guys that were pretty good in front of him, too. So, you just have to wait for your opportunity and once you get it, you have to take advantage of it and Blake has done that. He’s earned it and he deserves it. Now he gets to go play with his brother and that’s pretty cool, too.”

But before he goes off to Salem, Sammons said he wants the Dragons to win the Ohio Valley Conference title and make a deep run in the postseason.

“This year, I want to make it back to where we were last year in the regionals and go further. In college, I just want to see where it takes me,” he said.

Sammons plans to major in E-Sports Management.