Patrick Sheridan Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Patrick J. Sheridan, 87, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

Patrick was the son of the late Judge Louis F. Sheridan and Eleanor F. (Shields) Sheridan.

He was the husband of the late Kathleen (Hancock) Sheridan, whom he married July 20, 1968. They enjoyed nearly 53 years of marriage.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Kathleen (Sheridan) Moroney; brother-in-law, Paul Moroney; sister-in-law, Linda Carey; and sister-in-law, Ina Sheridan.

Patrick is survived by his children, Molly Young (Ben), Timothy Sheridan and Kevin Sheridan (Brandi); grandchildren, TJ Young (Jenna), Trey Young (Maddy), Karly Jenkins (Gavin), Morgan Bodmer, Kaitlyn Sheridan, Matthew Sheridan and Kianna Hagen; one great-grandson, Crosby Young; brothers, Michael Sheridan and Tim (Debbie) Sheridan, brother-in-law, Andy Carey; and sister-in-law, Janet Hall (Blair).

Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Saturday at St. Lawrence Church. Mass will be presided by Father Wayne Morris.

Visitation one hour prior to the mass.

Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.