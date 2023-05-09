Rock Hill’s Doolin doing double duty for Shawnee St. Published 11:19 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Jim Walker

PEDRO — Isaac Doolin has two hands and he knows what to do with them. One has a baseball glove and the other a golf club.

The versatile Rock Hill Redmen senior is planning to keep his time filled with both sports as well as his academics after signing a letter-of-intent to play for the Shawnee State University Bears.

Doolin look at Alice Lloyd College and Ohio Christian University before settling on Shawnee State because of the opportunity to play both sports.

“I was looking at Alice Lloyd for baseball and golf and Ohio Christian only for golf,” said Doolin.

“I am going too Shawnee and try to do both. I talked to the coach over the phone and they seemed nice, so I went down to visit the campus and it was really nice and close to home. They’re nice people so I think I’ll fit right in.”

Playing two sports at the college level will be time consuming, but Doolin said it’s something that he does on a regular basis.

“Baseball and golf have just taken over my life. I don’t have time for anything else. I watch a lot of college baseball, the D1 schools, and a lot of MLB (major league baseball). Usually it’s Sundays whenever I watch golf, the final round. Everything is sports.”

Rock Hill baseball coach Barry Litteral is confident Doolin can handle both sports at the next level.

“He’s a very good athlete and a very good student. I see no reason why he wouldn’t succeed,” said Litteral.

“Isaac has played for me the last four years. He’s very well-rounded. He can play almost anywhere. He hits the ball well. He’s very coachable and he listens to suggestions and tries to implement them.

“At the next level he’ll succeed if he works and does what they want him to do. He’s also an excellent golfer and I think he’s going to try and play that sport, too, and he’s also very good at that.”

Doolin’s versatility is evident in baseball and he said it should be an asset that should get him playing time for the Bears.

“We haven’t figure (where he’s going to play) yet, but I can play anywhere. That’s what I’m going to tell them so wherever they put me that’s where I’m going to play,” said Doolin.

Loving both sports and being good at them as well made it hard for Doolin to just pick one.

“I’ve played baseball my whole life and golf I picked up in high school,” said Doolin. “I love them both, but if I had to pick one, probably baseball but golf is close. Golf is a little boring at times but it gets you thinking.”

Doolin is confident he can play at the next level.

“I went to Alice Lloyd and saw them play. I feel like the college game is faster, but nothing to worry about. I’ll just go right in and try to pick it up and play my game,” said Doolin.

“I’m just going to go down there and do what I’ve done my whole life and show the coaches what I can do.”

Doolin plans to major in sports business management.

“That’s what I plan to do and see where it takes me,” said Doolin.