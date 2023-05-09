STAR center escapee caught in West Virginia Published 11:11 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

FRANKLIN FURNCACE — The second man who escaped from a local community based-correctional facility was found after 36 hours on the run after being arrested by his hometown police department.

Law enforcement in the Tri-State area had been looking to recapture Eric Leon Parkins, 42, since he and another man escaped from the STAR Justice Center in Franklin Furnace on Saturday evening. An all-points bulletin from the Ohio State Highway Patrol warned that Parkins had “violent tendencies.”

Parkins was found in Parkersburg, West Virginia and was taken into custody by the Parkersburg Police Department without incident at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Parkins and Timothy Wesley Moore, 45 of Millfield, had escaped from the STAR Community Justice Center Saturday, but Moore was apprehended soon after his escape by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men were being housed at STAR Justice Center in Franklin Furnace for drug related charges.

“The timely apprehension of both subjects is a direct reflection of the cohesive efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies” said Lt. J. J. Schuldt, the commander of the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “These efforts paired with the information from private citizens has led us to successful apprehensions of both escapees. Everyone’s efforts involved should be commended.”

The incident remains under the investigation of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.