Deeds helps spark Lady Hornets rout of West Union Published 12:13 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Abbie Deeds found that one is enough.

Deeds pitched a one-hitter and did major damage at the plate with just one hit as the Coal Grove Lady Hornets routed the West Union Lady Dragons 18-1 in 5 innings on Tuesday in the first round of the Division 3 sectional tournament.

Deeds went 1-for-2 with the lone hit a grand slam home run. She also drove in a run with a bases loaded walk.

Besides giving up one hit, Deeds struck out 11 and walked one and the only run was unearned.

Deeds wasn’t the only hitter who enjoyed a big game. Rylee Black going 4-4 with a double and 4 RBI. Braelie Hitchcock was 2-3 with 4 RBI, Shay Collins 2-2 with a double, Jordyn Dale 2-4 with an RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-2 and Mia Haynes 1-3.

Kenidi Williams singled for the lone West Union hit.

Coal Grove advances to the sectional finals at Portsmouth on Thursday at 5 p.m.

West Union 000 01 = 1 1 3

Coal Grove 344 7x = 18 13 2

Sara Boldman, Lily Reed (3), Carly Leonard (4) and Olivia Lewis. Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. W-Abbie Deeds (IP-5.0, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-11, BB-1). L-Boldman (IP-2.0, H-6, R-7, ER-6, K-1, BB-0). Reed (IP-1.0, H-7, R-11, ER-9). Leonard (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0). Hitting-West Union: Kenidi Williams 1-2; Coal Grove: Jordyn Dale 2-4 RBI, Shay Collins 2-2 2B, Abbie Deeds 1-2 HR(GS) 5-RBI, Rylee Black 4-4 2B 4-RBI, Braelie Hitchcock 2-3 4-RBI, Mia Haynes 1-3, Ellie Delawder 1-2