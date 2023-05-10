Heading into the final stretch

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Children ride horses at the conclusion of Spring Day at Burlington Elementary School on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Principal David Ashworth rides in the Burlington Derby during the school’s Spring Day on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Burlington Elementary hosts Spring Day

The end of the school year is only a few weeks away and, on Monday, the students at Burlington Elementary School got to take part in an event to celebrate the beginning of the warm season.

The school hosted Spring Day, which featured a visit from Good News Llamas, of Chesapeake, while the lawn was decorated with flowers from neighboring Hatcher’s Greenhouse.

Hedgecock Photography, of Huntington, stopped by to take photos of each student.

The day was topped off with a Kentucky Derby theme, with Melissa Prentiss, the aunt of principal David Ashworth, bringing by horses, which the school’s third through fifth grades got to ride.

It concluded with the Burlington Derby, in which, at the sound of a trumpet, Ashworth rode against his cousin, McKinley.

