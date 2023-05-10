Marshall signs deal to play Ohio State in 2024 Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced that Marshall and Ohio State have agreed to a football game for the 2024 season.

Marshall will travel to Ohio Stadium to battle the Buckeyes on Sept. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Time and television considerations for the matchup will be announced at a later date. Marshall will receive a guarantee of $1.6 million for the game, making it one of the largest single-game contracts in program history.

“I’ve been fortunate to schedule a ton of football games over the years, but this one is special,” Spears said. “The leadership at Ohio State operates at another level and (Ohio State Associate AD for Sport Administration) Carey Hoyt and (Ohio State Athletic Director) Gene Smith created an opportunity for our team, our support staff, our spirit squads and our loyal fans to be part of the whole experience. We are very grateful for their efforts to get this deal done.”

This agreement gives Marshall a regional opponent which fans can easily travel to while offering Marshall a chance to compete against a national powerhouse in one of college football’s most famous venues.

“I love when College Football comes together and I’m just genuinely excited and honored to bring our football team and our faithful fans to Ohio State in the fall of 2024,” Spears said.

The matchup will be the third all-time meeting between the schools. In both prior meetings, the Buckeyes were ranked in the top-10 nationally when they faced the Thundering Herd in Columbus. Ohio State leads the all-time series, 2-0.

In 2004, Marshall took No. 9 Ohio State to the final play in a 24-21 loss that ended on a 55-yard field goal by Ohio State’s Mike Nugent as time expired. In 2010, Marshall fell to No. 2 Ohio State, 45-7, in the season-opener.

With the announcement, the 2024 non-conference schedule now features two Power Five opponents within driving distance for Marshall fans. In addition to the newly-signed agreement with Ohio State, Marshall will also travel to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia to take on Virginia Tech on Sept. 7, 2024.

Ticketing priority for those marquee road games will be given to those who are active Big Green and season-ticket holders.

“Now is the time to be a Big Green member and season-ticket holder,” Spears said. “Be there with us! We need another South Bend showing.”