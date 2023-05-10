Missing teen still sought Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Otta hasn’t been seen for more than a month

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to look for 15-year-old Darrien Otta, of County Road 15, South Point, who has been missing for nearly a month.

He is believed to have run away from home and was last seen on April 17 at his residence.

“We are continuing to look for him,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

Otta is described as being 5’10”, weighing 120 pounds with a slender build and he has black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing jeans and possibly an American Eagle t-shirt and a dark-colored hoody.

Law enforcement believes that Otta may still be within the Tri-State area.

He does have family members in other parts of the country. His guardian has been in touch with those relatives.

If you know the whereabouts of Darrien Otta, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.