Professional educator summer workshops at OU Southern Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Lawrence County Education Service Center and Ohio University Southern are teaming up to bring a series of summer workshops to the Tri-State through Lawrence County ESC Summer Academy.

“Summer Academy provides teachers and leaders the opportunity to acquire clock hours and/or graduate credit to use toward renewing their licenses,” said Julie Mayo, special education supervisor and coordinator of psychological services at Lawrence County Educational Service Center. “The State of Ohio requires educators to attend and document continuing education for renewal of their licenses every five years.”

The workshops will take place June 5 – 8 and 12 – 15 at Ohio University in Ironton and will consist of two tracks, one that contains courses provided by Lawrence County ESC for contact hours and the other provided by Ohio University for graduate credit hours.

Workshops presented for contact hours have a wide range of topics, from “Engaging Students with 3D Printing” presented by Tyler Waller, M.Ed., BS, to a session exploring strategies to engage students in classroom activities presented by Jodi Dunham, Ph.D.

“Teachers and leaders will leave the academy with knowledge, skills and strategies needed to implement instructional practices that will positively impact student performance,” said Mayo.

The workshops available for graduate credit are diverse, as well. Instructor Kim Keffer, Ph.D., will explore the concept and components of resilience and the ability to bounce back from adversity with attendees, giving them an opportunity to practice principles to help foster resilience in their own classrooms or families. Another workshop will focus on new educational technologies that can be used to help educators improve learning outcomes and solve challenges.

“These workshops are beneficial to those who prefer on-campus instruction with the opportunity for active learning,” said Stephanie Burcham, coordinator of Center Outreach initiatives at Ohio University. “Investing in yourself as an educator is a great way to increase your knowledge, expand your teacher toolkit, gain new insights and perspectives, and engage with other educators while growing professionally and meeting educators’ certificate and licensure requirements.”

For a full listing of workshops and to register, visit ohio.edu/southern/community/lawrence-county-esc-summer-academy. The deadline to register is May 19 for graduate credit hours and May 22 for contact hours.