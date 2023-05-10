Sherri Metzger Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Sherri Metzger

Sept. 24, 1971–May 9, 2023

Sherri A. (Potter) Metzger, 51, went home to be with her Savior on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

She fought so hard and so long to be here for as long as she was and we’re incredibly thankful for the time we had.

She was born Sept. 24, 1971, in Elyria, to Elwin Potter and the late Judith F. (Miller) Potter.

In addition to her father, Elwin (Ginny) Metzger; she is survived by her daughter, Kylee Metzger (Eli Michael); sister, Kelli (Bo) Kurtovic, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and brother, Jason (Ashley) Potter, of Wheelersburg. Also surviving are nieces, Adriana and Mariah Kurtovic and Rylie Hughes and a host of special aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Judy (Miller) Potter.

Sherri graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1989.

She taught at Notre Dame in Portsmouth for several years and retired teaching English at Ironton High School.

We would like to send a special thank you to all who have stopped by to see her, supported her throughout this journey and offered words of support and encouragement. We are incredibly thankful for you and she was too. We couldn’t have done this without you.

Visitation will be 5–8 p.m. Friday at the Lewis and Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Derek Stump officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery on Gallipolis Rd., Oak Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center website: https://cancer.osu.edu/for-donors-and-volunteers/how-to-donate/donate-by-cancer-type or by mail at 1145 Olentangy River Road Columbus, Ohio 43212.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.