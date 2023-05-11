Dragons edge Trojans in 9 innings to win OVC title Published 2:23 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Two teams with identical league records were playing in a winner take all game and it was everything a game like that should be.

The Fairland Dragons pushed across 2 runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge the Portsmouth Trojans 3-2 on Wednesday and capture their second straight Ohio Valley Conference baseball title.

Fairland is now 18-4 overall and finishes 12-2 in the OVC. Portsmouth is 20-3 and 11-3 in the league.

Portsmouth snapped a scoreless tie with a run in the fifth inning when J.T. Williams beat out a bunt single, stole second and third and scored on a hit by Trevin Brooks.

Fairland tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Brycen Hunt beat out an infield hit up the middle and went to second on a wild pitch. After Hunter Lykins walked, Blake Trevathan singled driving Hunt home with the tying run.

A throwing error on the play put the runners at second and third. Blaze Perry was walked intentionally to load the bases but Trojans’ starter Vinnie Lonardo retired the next 2 batters to end the inning.

Portsmouth took a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth when Reade Pendleton was hit by a pitch, stole second and came all the way around to score when Williams bunt and his ball was misplayed for an error that allowed Pendleton to score.

But Fairland answered with 2 runs without a hit in the bottom of the inning.

Lykins walked and moved up on a wild pitch. Trevathan sacrificed Lykins to third where he scored when Perry’s shallow fly ball to left field was missed for an error.

Niko Kiritsy walked and Cooper Cummings was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Pinch-hitter Carson Sansom then walked to force in the winning run.

Trevathan started the game and went 7 innings. He gave up 4 hits, one earned run with 9 strikeouts and no walks. Hunt worked the final 2 innings for the win as he did not allow a hit, struck out 3, walked one and hit a batter.

Brooks worked the final 1.1 innings in taking the loss. He did not give up a hit, one of the 2 runs he allowed was earned and he had 2 strikeouts, 2 walks and 2 hit batsmen.

Lonardo went the first 7 innings for the Trojans allowing 5 hits, one earned run with 11 strikeouts and 4 walks.

Trevathan was 2-4 with an RBI, Cummings 2-4, Hunt 1-3 and Sansom an RBI as Fairland had 5 hits.

Jacob Roth, Williams and Brooks all went 1-4 with Amari Harmon 1-2 to pace Portsmouth.

Portsmouth 000 010 001 = 2 4 4

Fairland 000 000 102 = 3 5 1

Vinnie Lonardo, Trevin Brooks (8) and Trevin Brooks, Reade Pendleton (8). Blake Trevathan, Brycen Hunt (8) and Cooper Cummings. W-Hunt (IP-2.0, H-0, R-1, ER-0, K-3, BB-1, HBP-1). Trevathan (IP-7.0, H-4, R-1, ER-1, K-9, BB-0). L-Brooks (IP-1.1, H-0, R-2, ER-1, K-2, BB-4, HBP-2). Lonardo (IP-7.0, H-5, R-1, ER-1, K-11, BB-4). Hitting-Portsmouth: Jacob Roth 1-4, J.T. Williams 1-4, Trevin Brooks 1-4 RBI, Amari Harmon 1-2; Fairland: Blake Trevathan 2-4 RBI, Cooper Cummings 2-4, C Sansom RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-3.