EDITORIAL: Two big ones are coming Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

The year is going by fast and, with the end of May coming up, it’s a busy time for Lawrence County.

And, with that, comes two major publications from The Tribune – our annual special sections for graduation and the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade.

This year’s parade is the 155th for the event, which will span about two hours and feature hundreds of participants.

Our guide will detail the history of the event, as well as feature profiles on those serving in the top positions for 2023.

Leading into that event, schools throughout the county, from high schools to the elementary level will host graduations.

As we put these sections together, we would also like to hear from you.

If you know of a parade participant who has a unique story or a graduate who has made a particularly remarkable achievement, let us know and we will do our best to profile them.

Both of these events highlight the past, present and future of the county and it is our honor to spotlight them each year.