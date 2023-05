Jeff Rowe Published 4:14 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Jeff Rowe, 66, of Huntington, West Virginia, formerly of Ironton,┬ádied Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Rowe family, or see full version of obituary, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net