Mary Daniels Published 3:17 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Mary Daniels

Feb. 12, 1933–May 9, 2023

Mary Martha Daniels, 90, of South Point, passed away May 9, 2023, at ProMedica Riverview, South Point.

She was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Cameron, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Buzzard Walker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Daniels; her previous husband, Thomas E. Wise Sr.; her daughter, Susan Bradberry; and her son, Mark Smith.

Mary received an associate degree from Marshall University and worked several jobs, including retail.

She was a long-term member of South Point United Methodist Church, where she was the organist.

Mary is survived by her son-in-law, William “Bill” J. (Debi) Bradberry, of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Leslie Brown, of Maine; stepdaughters, Janice Wise, of South Point, and Karen (Larry Stevens) Daniels, of South Point; stepson, Thomas E. (Jemma) Wise, Jr.; four grandchildren, Caleb (Erica) Bradberry, Matthew (Ashley) Bradberry, Zachary Smith, and Maggie Smith; five great-grandchildren, Noah, Sarah, Willow, Jona, and Gaius; and her dear friend, Sara (Norman) Alexander.

Per Mary’s request, no services will be held.

She will be laid to rest by her daughter at a later date.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.