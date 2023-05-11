OHSAA Softball Tournament Scores

Published 10:52 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

OHSAA Tournament Scores

THURSDAY, MAY 11th
SOFTBALL
(Division 2 Sectional Finals)
Sparta Highland 6, Bloom Carroll 2

(Division 3 Sectional Finals)
Adena 9, Minford 2
Zane Trace 2, Lynchburg Clay 1
South Webster 16, Huntington 0
Belpre 3, Southeastern 2
Westfall 9, Leesburg Fairfield 4
Wellston 6, Piketon 0
Wheelersburg 22, Chesapeake 0
Coal Grove 7, Portsmouth 0
Ports. West 2, Nelsonville York 0
Northwest 10, Eastern Brown 0
Ironton 10, Rock Hill 5
River Valley 4, Meigs 3

Email newsletter signup

(Division 4 Sectional Finals)
Mechanicsburg 18, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 2
Berne Union 6, Grove City Christian 3
Newark Catholic 10, Fairfield Christian 1

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10th
(Boys Regional Volleyball)
Chillicothe 3, Patriot Prep 0 (25-5, 25-7, 25-7)

SOFTBALL
(Division 1 Sectional Finals)
Lancaster 22, Westland 0
Olentangy Orange 10, Logan 0

(Division 2 Sectional Finals)
Unioto 3, Waverly 0
Jackson 7, Miami Trace 1
Hillsboro 11, McClain 1
Athens 13, Warren 3
Logan Elm 10, Vinton County 0
Circleville 11, Fairfield Union 1
Sheridan 11, Gallia Academy 3
Fairland 4, New Lexington 0

(Division 3 Sectional Finals)
Liberty Union 3, Lakewood 1
Amanda CC 14, Fairbanks 5

(Division 4 Sectional Finals)
Symmes Valley 15, Paint Valley 5
Ports. Notre Dame 23, Green 0
Waterford 3, Eastern Pike 2
Eastern Meigs 5, Whiteoak 2
Southern 12, Trimble 2
Manchester 19, Western 0
Miller 6, Portsmouth Clay 1
Valley 10, Peebles 0

TUESDAY, MAY 9th
SOFTBALL
(Division 2 Sectional Semis)
Bloom Carroll 9, Hartley 2
Licking Valley 8, Hamilton Township 0

(Division 3 Sectional Semis)
Piketon 13, Federal Hocking
Huntington 21, South Point 0
Eastern Brown 10, Oak Hill
Minford 5, Crooksville 3
Nelsonville York 11, North Adams 10
Coal Grove 18, West Union 1
Chesapeake 15, Alexander 7

(Division 4 Sectional Semis)
Fisher Catholic 11, Mt. Gilead 1
Berne Union 20, Shekinah Christian 1

MONDAY, MAY 8th
SOFTBALL
(Division 1 Sectional Semis)
Tri-Valley 3, Chillicothe 2
Lancaster 24, Marion Harding 2
Logan 1, Reynoldsburg 0

(Division 2 Sectional Semis)
Warren 4, Washington 3
Waverly 20, Marietta 1

(Division 3 Sectional Semis)
Amanda CC 9, Madison Plains 3

(Division 4 Sectional Semis)
Paint Valley 4, Sciotoville 2
Western 3, South Gallia 1
Green 7, New Boston 4

More z RSS Twitter

Reds win 5-0 to hand Mets 5th straight series loss

Sheridan was one of the great high school football coaches

Willis, Flyers soar past Eagles

Salyer, Lady Dragons blank New Lexington to win D2 sectional

Print Article

  • Polls

    How many times have you attended the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections