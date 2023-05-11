OHSAA Softball Tournament Scores
Published 10:52 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023
OHSAA Tournament Scores
THURSDAY, MAY 11th
SOFTBALL
(Division 2 Sectional Finals)
Sparta Highland 6, Bloom Carroll 2
(Division 3 Sectional Finals)
Adena 9, Minford 2
Zane Trace 2, Lynchburg Clay 1
South Webster 16, Huntington 0
Belpre 3, Southeastern 2
Westfall 9, Leesburg Fairfield 4
Wellston 6, Piketon 0
Wheelersburg 22, Chesapeake 0
Coal Grove 7, Portsmouth 0
Ports. West 2, Nelsonville York 0
Northwest 10, Eastern Brown 0
Ironton 10, Rock Hill 5
River Valley 4, Meigs 3
(Division 4 Sectional Finals)
Mechanicsburg 18, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 2
Berne Union 6, Grove City Christian 3
Newark Catholic 10, Fairfield Christian 1
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10th
(Boys Regional Volleyball)
Chillicothe 3, Patriot Prep 0 (25-5, 25-7, 25-7)
SOFTBALL
(Division 1 Sectional Finals)
Lancaster 22, Westland 0
Olentangy Orange 10, Logan 0
(Division 2 Sectional Finals)
Unioto 3, Waverly 0
Jackson 7, Miami Trace 1
Hillsboro 11, McClain 1
Athens 13, Warren 3
Logan Elm 10, Vinton County 0
Circleville 11, Fairfield Union 1
Sheridan 11, Gallia Academy 3
Fairland 4, New Lexington 0
(Division 3 Sectional Finals)
Liberty Union 3, Lakewood 1
Amanda CC 14, Fairbanks 5
(Division 4 Sectional Finals)
Symmes Valley 15, Paint Valley 5
Ports. Notre Dame 23, Green 0
Waterford 3, Eastern Pike 2
Eastern Meigs 5, Whiteoak 2
Southern 12, Trimble 2
Manchester 19, Western 0
Miller 6, Portsmouth Clay 1
Valley 10, Peebles 0
TUESDAY, MAY 9th
SOFTBALL
(Division 2 Sectional Semis)
Bloom Carroll 9, Hartley 2
Licking Valley 8, Hamilton Township 0
(Division 3 Sectional Semis)
Piketon 13, Federal Hocking
Huntington 21, South Point 0
Eastern Brown 10, Oak Hill
Minford 5, Crooksville 3
Nelsonville York 11, North Adams 10
Coal Grove 18, West Union 1
Chesapeake 15, Alexander 7
(Division 4 Sectional Semis)
Fisher Catholic 11, Mt. Gilead 1
Berne Union 20, Shekinah Christian 1
MONDAY, MAY 8th
SOFTBALL
(Division 1 Sectional Semis)
Tri-Valley 3, Chillicothe 2
Lancaster 24, Marion Harding 2
Logan 1, Reynoldsburg 0
(Division 2 Sectional Semis)
Warren 4, Washington 3
Waverly 20, Marietta 1
(Division 3 Sectional Semis)
Amanda CC 9, Madison Plains 3
(Division 4 Sectional Semis)
Paint Valley 4, Sciotoville 2
Western 3, South Gallia 1
Green 7, New Boston 4