Robert Cline Published 2:54 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Aug. 28, 1966–May 10, 2023

Robert Cline, 56, of Franklin Furnace, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at SOMC in Portsmouth.

He is the son of the late James Cline and Sylvia (Stevens) Cline of Franklin Furnace and was born Aug. 28, 1966, in Ironton.

He is survived by his loving wife Angela (Flentge) Cline, whom he married in 1994.

Robert served in the U.S. Army and proudly served in Desert Storm. Robert was of the Baptist faith.

He graduated from Green High School.

He was a department head and employed at AK Steel for several years until closure of the plant, upon which he started American Pride Lawn Maintenance and was a full-time Pap in the winter.

In addition to his father, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Brittany Cline; his son, Robert Joseph Cline II (RJ); and his brother, Ronald Cline.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his daughters, Jessica Minard (Reese) of Arizone, Abbeygail Swayne (Zachary), Hannah Cline (Kaleb Kidd), and Rachael Cline (Trenton Nichols), all of Franklin Furnace; andhis grandchildren, Zackery Minard and Bryce Minard, of Arizona, and Alexandria “Alex” Swayne, of Franklin Furnace.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Rev. Gary Arthurs officiating.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.