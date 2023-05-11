Salyer, Lady Dragons blank New Lexington to win D2 sectional Published 2:31 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Moving on.

The Fairland Lady Dragons rode the pitching of Kaylee Salyer to blank the New Lexington LadyPanthers 4-0 on Wednesday to win the Division 2 sectional softball championship.

Fairland (18-3) will play Hillsboro on Tuesday in the district semifinals at Ohio University. Hillsboro beat Greenfield McClain 11-1.

Salyer pitched a 3-hitter and struck out 11 and did not walk a batter. She also went 2-4 at the plate.

Fairland had 5 hits with Ally Shepherd point 1-4 with a double, Jordan Spencer 1-3 with an RBI and Ciarra Lyon 1-2 with a double and RBI.

New Lexington’s Abby Wilson took the loss as she struck out 4, walked 3 and none of the runs were earned.

New Lexington 000 000 0 = 0 3 4

Fairland 021 001 x = 4 5 1

Abby Wilson and Kylie Fink. Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. W-Salyer (IP-7.0, H-3, R-0, K-11, BB-0). L-Wilson (IP-6.0, H-5, R-4, ER-0, K-4, BB-3). Hitting-New Lexington: Abby Wilson 1-3, Kylie Fink 2-3; Fairland: Kaylee Salyer 2-4, Ally Shepherd 1-4 2B, Jordan Spencer 1-3 RBI, Ciarra Lyon 1-2 2B RBI.