Sammy Suiter Jr. Published 3:16 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Sammy Suiter Jr.

Jan. 28, 1972–May 9, 2023

Sammy Kaye Suiter Jr., 51, of South Point, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Jesse Simmons on Saturday, May, 13, 2023 at 4 pm at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, West Virginia.

Sammy was born on Jan. 28, 1972 in Huntington, West Virginia, a son of Sammy K. Suiter Sr. and the late Linda Suiter.

Sammy lived a life in service to his community; he was a paramedic for 32 years, a volunteer firefighter for 39 years, a 911 dispatcher for five years and since 2015 has served as the health department administrator for Lincoln County, West Virginia.

Sammy had a love for music listening and playing. He played tuba for the Marshall University Marching Thunder for four years.

In addition to his mother he is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Suiter. Sammy is survived by his father; his wife of 29 years, Julie Suiter; and one step-daughter and son-in-law, Melissa (Matt) Cordle.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, West Virginia.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.