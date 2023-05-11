Tibbs, Lady Vikings beat Bearcats to win D4 sectional Published 1:53 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

AID — Oh what a relief it is.

Brenna Tibbs came on in relief and shut down Paint Valley as the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings came back to win 15-5 and captured the Division 4 sectional title on Wednesday.

“The goal right now is to win and move on. We stubbed our toe in the second inning, but the girls responded well,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

“Tibbs came in and did a great job. She’s just a freshman but the pressure didn’t both her.”

Tibbs worked 3.1 innings, gave up just one hit with 4 strikeouts, 2 walks and no runs.

Symmes Valley (16-7) will play next Wednesday in the district semifinals at the University of Rio Grande.

The Lady Vikings went up 1-0 in the first when Tibbs singled, stole second and third and scored on a hit by Desiree Simpson.

The Lady Bearcats scored 5 runs in the second to take the lead.

Kyla Littler reached on an error and Kasarah Cantrell had an RBI single. Carlee Spurlock singled and Jazz Miller and Bella Stauffer walked to force in a run. Delainey Mannion then doubled to clear the bases.

But the Lady Vikings came right back with 5 runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.

Emma Ridenour led off with a single, stole second, Ellison reached on an error and Ridenour scored on a wild pitch. Jocelyn Carpenter then unloaded a 2-run home run.

Addi Ridenour walked and Tibbs and Simpson hit back-to-back RBI doubles.

In the third, the Lady Vikings erupted for 7 runs to take a 13-5.

Savannah Mart and Jaden McComas reached on errors for a run. Emma Ridenour reached on an error for a run and Ellison was safe on an error for another run.

Carpenter singled for a run and Addi Ridenour had a 2-run double. Tibbs doubled home 2 runs to cap the rally.

Ellison led off the fourth with a home run to centerfield to make it 14-5.

In the seventh, Lindsey Freeman singled, Simpson was safe on an error, Maynard had a bunt single to load the bases and Emma Ridenour singled to drive in the game-ending run.

The Lady Vikings collected 14 hits with Tibbs going 3-4 with a double and 3 RBI, Simpson 2-4 with a double and 3 RBI and Carpenter 2-3 with a home run and 3 RBI.

Ellison was 1-3 with a home run, Addi Ridenour 1-2, Maynard 1-1 and Emma Ridenour and McComas both 1-3.

Symmes Valley plays at Russell, Ky., on Thursday.

Paint Valley 050 00 = 5 4 6

Sym. Valley 157 11 = 15 14 2

Kasarah Cantrell and Carlee Spurlock. Savannah Mart, Brenna Tibbs (2) and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Tibbs (IP-3.1, H-1, R-0, K-4, BB-2). Mart (IP-1.2, H-3, R-5, ER-2, K-3, BB-2). L-Cantrell (IP-4.0, H-14, R-15, ER-8, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-Paint Valley: Delainey Mannion 1-2 2B, Bella Stauffer 1-3, Kasarah Cantrell 1-3 2B, Carlee Spurlock 1-3; Symmes Valley: Brenna Tibbs 3-4 2B 3-RBI, Desiree Simpson 2-4 2B 3-RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 2-3 HR 3-RBI, Addi Ridenour 1-2, Jordi Ellison 1-3 HR, Emma Ridenour 1-3, Jaden McComas 1-3, Kayley Maynard 1-1.