Willis, Flyers soar past Eagles Published 2:25 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

BEAVER — What you talkin’ about Willis?

Email newsletter signup

Carson Willis was talking pitching and the freshman’s arm was talking very clearly as he fired a one-hitter as the St. Joseph Flyers rolled by the Beaver Eastern Eagles 14-1 in a 5-inning game on Wednesday.

Willis struck out 4, walked 3 and gave up one earned run without the aid of a hit in his outstanding performance.

“That was a heck of an effort by a freshman on the road. He threw the ball really well,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

Eastern’s lone hit was a single by Eddie Salmen on an 0-2 pitch leading off the third inning.

The Flyers had 11 hits led by Kai Coleman who went 3-4 with 3 runs batted in and Hunter Staton who was 2-3 with an RBI.

Evan Balestra and Mark Hodges both went 1-2 with a double and RBI, Landon Rowe and Carter Johnson 1-1 with an RBI, Drew Brown 1-2 with 2 RBI and Brady “Quinn” Medinger 1-3.

The Flyers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

After Coleman lined out to short, Medinger singled, Balestra walked and Hodges had a 2-run double. Hodges stole third and scored on a passed ball.

The lead went to 4-0 in the second when Rowe was hit by a pitch, stole second and scooted home on a hit by Coleman.

St. Joseph made it 6-0 in the third.

Balestra double, stole third and scored on a ground out by Brown. Wesley Neal walked, stole second, went to third on Staton’s hit and scored on an outfield error.

The Flyers got 3 more runs in the top of the fourth and it was 9-0.

Rowe — who scored 3 runs — walked, stole second, took third on an error and score on a hit by Coleman.

Brown singled home Coleman who had stolen second and third. Hodges was hit by a pitch and then Brown stole third and scored on a throwing error.

Eastern got its run in the bottom of the inning on 3 walks and a ground out.

The Flyers created the run rule with 5 runs in the fifth inning.

Staton and Darryn Harvey were hit by a pitch and Rowe singled Staton. Coleman singled home pinch-runner Ian Whaley, Medinger was hit by a pitch and Balestra walked to force in a run. Johnson and Staton followed with RBI singles to cap the rally.

St. Joseph 312 35 = 14 11 0

Eastern 000 10 = 1 1 3

Carson Willis and Evan Balestra. Christian Smith, Brewer Tomlison (4), Bellomy (5), Eddie Salmen (5) and Cayden Haislop. W-Willis (IP-5.0, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-4, BB-3, HBP-2). L-Smith (IP-30, H-5, R-6, ER-4, K-4, BB-2, HBP-1). Tomlison (IP-1.0, H-2, R-5, ER-4, K-2, BB-1, HBP-3). Bellamy (IP-0.0, H-2, R-3, ER-3, K-0, BB-1, HBP-1, WP-1). Salmen (IP-1.0, H-2, R-0, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-St. Joseph: Kai Coleman 3-4 3-RBI, Brady “Quinn” Medinger 1-3, Evan Balestra 1-2 2B RBI, Drew Brown 1-3 2-RBI, Mark Hodges 1-2 2B 2-RBI, Carter Johnson 1-1 RBI, Hunter Staton 2-3 RBI, Landon Rowe 1-1 RBI; Beaver Eastern: Eddie Salmen 1-2.