Flyers hand over runs in loss to Senators Published 10:26 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

OK, hand it over.

No, this is a scene from a movie or TV show where the good guys ask for the money, the contraband or the evidence. This is the Portsmouth West Senators demanding runs from the St. Joseph Flyers.

The Flyers did as they were told with four errors that led to every run being unearned in an 8-0 loss to West on Friday.

St. Joseph starter Brady “Quinn” Medinger threw well but was the victim of the fielding lapses. Medinger went 4.2 innings allowing 6 hits and the 8 runs. He struck out 4 but walked 6.

“WE played pretty good defense for the most part, but we just seem to have those games here and there when we just don’t field the ball cleanly and we give away too many runs,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

“You can’t give away extra outs in baseball no matter if it’s tee ball or the major leagues.”

West got a run in the first when Issak Tipton singled, Trevor Fike reached on a one-out error and Levi Pickelsimer hit a sacrifice fly.

The Senators added another unearned run in the third.

Fike was safe on an error, Pickelsimer walked and Fike went to third when Reece Coleman hit into a double play. Max Rapp singled to score Fike.

The lead went to 3-0 in the fourth.

Wesley Cooper led off with a single, Junior Benner reached on an error, Isaac Tipton walked and Jacob Tipton hit a sacrifice fly.

The Senators blew the game open with 5 unearned runs n the fifth.

With 2 outs, Cole Windsor walked and Cooper singled. Landon Cornell reach on an error as a run scored.

Issac Tipton walked and Jacob Tipton singled for a run and Benner scored on the return throw to the infield. Fike lined a 2-out, 2-run single to cap the rally.

West scored an unearned run in the top of the seventh with no outs but the game was called due to rain so everything that happened in the inning was washed away as the game reverted back to the previous inning to make the final scored 8-0.

The Flyers (16-6) will host the Division 4 sectional finals at 5 p.m. on Tuesday against the winner of Saturday’s game between Nelsonville-York and Corning Miller.

Ports. West 101 150 = 8 7 1

St. Joseph 000 000 = 0 3 4

Jacob Tipton and Levi Pickelsimer. Brady Medinger, Kai Coleman (5), Evan Balestra 6) and Evan Balestra, Wesley Neal (5). W-Tipton (IP-6.0, H-3, R-3. ER-0. L-8. BB-3). L-Medinger (IP-4.2, H-6, R-8, ER-0, K-4, BB-6). Coleman (IP-0.1, H-1, R-0, K-0, BB-0). Balestra (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0. ER-0, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-Ports. West: Issak Tipton 1-1, Jacob Tipton 1-4 3-RBI, Trevor Fike 1-5, 3-RBI, Levi Pickelsimer RBI, Reece Coleman RBI, Max Rapp 1-3, Wesley Cooper 3-4; St. Joseph: Kai Coleman 1-3, Brady “Quinn” Medinger 1-2, Evan Balestra 1-3 2B.